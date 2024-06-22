Binwell Mpundu And Romeo Come To Near Blows

BINWELL AND ROMEO COME TO NEAR BLOWS

Parliament today had an explosive reaction as a confrontation erupted between two opposing lawmakers.

The heated exchange began when Nkana Independent Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu and UPND Member of Parliament Romeo Kang’ombe traded barbs on the floor of the House. Kang’ombe ignited the firestorm by labeling Mpundu as “childish,” provoking an immediate and furious reaction.

“Childish?!” Mpundu shot back, his face contorting with rage. “You are an idiot!” he shouted, pointing a finger at Kang’ombe.

The tense standoff stunned colleagues who rushed to restrain the two lawmakers, who appeared ready to come to blows at any moment.

Amid the chaotic scuffle, Speaker of the House Nelly Mutti was forced to intervene, ordering both Mpundu and Kang’ombe to immediately leave the house.