BINWELL MPUNDU CALLS FOR REVIEW OF PROCEEDS OF CRIME, SEDITIOUS PRACTICES AND PUBLIC ORDER ACTS



By Michael Kaluba



Independent Nkana Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu has called for a review of the proceeds of crime, seditious practices, and public order acts, because they are subject to abuse by political leaders to suppress dissenting voices.





Speaking on Friday’s edition of Let the People Talk programme on Phoenix FM, Mr. Mpundu has alleged that parliament, the judiciary, police, Electoral Commission of Zambia and other governance institutions have been compromised, allowing the UPND to exploit archaic laws like the seditious practices act to silence opponents.





Mr. Mpundu has also taken a swipe at Transparency International Zambia-TIZ- for praising the zambia Police’s professionalism during the Kawambwa by-elections and has accused Eastern Province PF parliamentarians of being paid to publicly endorse their collaboration with the UPND.





The Nkana lawmaker has further charged that the Ministry of Mines has remained quiet about sugilite because it is facilitating illegal mining and export of the mineral for politically exposed persons.





However, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has described Mr. Mpundu’s sentiments as a mere political stunt for recognition that should be dismissed.



