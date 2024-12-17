BINWELL MPUNDU CASTIGATES THE UPND GOVERNMENT OVER CONTRACTION OF MORE DEBT





Nkana Member of Parliament Hon. Binwell Mpundu has castigated the UPND Government over reckless contraction of more debt.





Speaking in parliament today the UPND Government has taken Zambians for granted and have no social shame.





The Nkana lawmaker adds that the UPND is doing the exact thing that they condemned whilst in opposition.





“I think the UPND should be called the United Party for National Borrowing, elo nabatudelela and have no social shame. These are the same people that castigated aba nabo over borrowing but today they even have the guts to borrow on commercial terms,” Hon. Mpundu said.