Independent Nkana Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu has been summoned by the police.

Mr. Mpundu has been summoned to appear before the Police Headquarters and help with the investigations over the crime of theft and tresspass that some young people from his constituency are said to have committed.

Mr. Mpundu is accompanied by his lawyer Noel Simwanza from Noel Simwanza Legal Practitioners and his fellow MPs, among them Patriotic Front Kamfinsa Constituency Member of Parliament Christopher Kangombe, Petauke Central Member of Parliament Emmanuel Banda and Mpika MP Robert Kapyanga.

YAR FM