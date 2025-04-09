BINWELL MPUNDU LODGES COMPLAINT AGAINST CRIMINAL DEFAMATION.

I have this morning officially lodged in a complaint against Mr LARRY MWEETWA,THE ZAMBIA WATCHDOG,KOSWE AND THE NORTHWESTERN-MY HOME FACEBOOK PAGE ADMINS for CRIMINAL DEFAMATION for deliberately twisting a simple statement and editing a simple and streaight forward video to criminally defame me and incite the people of northwestern province against me.These actions are not only defamatory but they have put my life at risk of harm from some people who hails from northwestern province who have believed this propaganda going by the many social media coments where i’m seeing some people threatening to harm me.

I have always said we can do politics and differ all we want but to go to the length these individuals have gone with this propaganda is totally unacceptable and criminal and must be stopped forthwith.