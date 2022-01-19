BINWELL MPUNDU MISSES ETHICAL AND MORAL ISSUE ON SUSPICIOUS MARRIAGE OF EX CONVICT AND CORRECTIONAL OFFICER

He writes;

But how is a correctional officer marrying an ex convict a crime. If that law exists then it’s an unfair law. When one offends society he or she is punished by being locked away to enable him reflect on his actions and when he or she walks our of prison it is assumed that he has changed his ways. Oh maybe because he was released on parole??? Lawyers come here.

The reason why many people that leaves prison ends up committing other crimes is that society continues to reject them after serving their sentences.



The decision to suspend offficer Mercy for marrying a former prisoner is morally wrong and if the law exists to support such unreasonable action then that law will need to be revisited.

Imwe let that man live his live and let mercy have the freedom to marry the man she loves.

I will not even put my name on this. But you have heard me. That man was denied his rights for years for his sins now that he’s free let him have his conjugal rights back.