Binwell seeks audience with HH over Mopani woes

NKANA member of parliament Binwell Mpundu says he hopes to meet President Hakainde Hichilema regarding the challenges Mopani Copper Mines is facing.

In a post on his Facebook page, Mpundu said there was need to find a ‘solution’ for the mines in Kitwe and Mufulira.

“SOS-Mopani Copper Mines…We need to quickly find a solution for Mopani. It is a viable mine but the longer we take to resolve the challenges around the Mine, the more problems the Mine will face,” Mpundu wrote.

He promised contractors and miners that he would be making a request to see President Hichilema over issues concerning the mine.

“Dear contractors and Miner, I wish to promise you that I will be making a request to see the Republican President Mr HH over the issue of Mopani,” said Mpundu. “All we need now is to get together and put our minds together to save Mopani and save the lives of our people on the Copperbelt.”

By Oliver Chisenga

Kalemba