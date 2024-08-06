BINWELL MPUNDU WAS PICKED LAST NIGHT FOR QUESTIONING BY THE POLICE

Binwell Mpundu, the Chief Alarmist in JJ Banda’s First Abduction, Now Embroiled in His Daring Escape!



Binwell Mpundu, who raised the initial alarm during JJ Banda’s first abduction, has been picked up by the police for questioning in connection with Banda’s recent escape.



What do you think is unfolding? Share your thoughts.



Upnd online campaign media team

HOW COME BINWELL MPUNDU WAS THE FIRST ONE TO REPORT THIS AROUND 23HRS LAST NIGHT.