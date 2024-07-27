Binwell Mpundu wonders why street cameras are switched off during abductions



CAMERAS installed in various cities for surveillance under the Safe City Project have all gone off each time abductions have been conducted, Parliament heard yesterday.



Nkana Independent legislator Binwell Mpundu wondered how convenient the surveillance system was switched off because, according to him, it seemed to fail each time there was a heinous crime to be committed such as abductions.



Mr Mpundu said the Safe City surveillance cameras were able to pick real time and minute activities but when crime was being committed, “they often go off.”



“How convenient is it that when a city is under surveillance, a very prominent member of society was abducted and murdered. Our very own Member Jay Jay Banda was abducted, and Judge Muma was abducted and thrown into the Zambezi River.

How come these cameras go off when abductions are taking place?”