BISHOP ALICK BANDA IS A KNOWN PF CADRE
By Shalala Oliver Sepiso
Alick Banda is that Bishop who refused to sign a Pastoral letter in 2021 which condemned PF activities with ECL was President.
He is a well known PF cadre and a hater of HH even during the time HH was on opposition.
Biship Alick Banda hated Archbishop Telesphore for opposing the PF. At that time, Bishop Banda was at the Archdiocese of Ndola. When Bishop Mpundu retired. He replaced him in Lusaka.
Now he thinks he can move the whole Catholic membership and recruit them against the ruling UPND to love his party.
He forgets that Catholics, despite his personal biased overwhelming voted for the UPND.
Further, he can’t replicate what the Catholics did for the PF in 2011 because at that time, the MMD of Rupiah persecuted Catholic Bishops and Priests like Duffy, Bwalya, De Jong, Umberto and many others. These days the Catholic Church is not in conflict with the UPND. Wishful thinking that he can now recruit silly Priests like Anthony Kapembwa Salangeta.
Silly Priests??
Continue with your insults and you will see where it will take you. What offence did father Salengata commit? Read the situation on the ground.. Why has Bishop Telesfore Mpundu also started raising his voice against the UPND government? Has he also become a PF Cadre?
Honestly these UPND people are becoming unpalatable.
These Catholic priests helped remove PF from power. At that time, they were praised by Hakainde and his praise singers.
Today they speak the truth, again, looking out for the poor citizen, and now they are being demonised by UPND.
Voters are now getting fed up with UPND insults and lies. They really will be a one term party if they do not change. I doubt they will change though.
If anyone criticises UPND, they are labelled PF or tribalist, just to silence them. They are backward in that sense. Abatutu.
Honestly speaking these 2 father’s are not fair PF criminals ligalized tribalism, nepotism, gassing, insults, thuggerism, police brutality, land grabbing, and corruption they kept supporting PF criminals today they want to look saint nosense.Who doesn’t know that these guys hate HH just because is a Tonga no other reasons they can give these bastard.im catholic but I’m not happy with they attitude people they have stopped going to Catholic church because of having the priests who clined on tribal.So only Banda and selengata sees bad things from HH ? PF cadres priests pretends to be neutral boza.