BISHOP ALICK BANDA IS A KNOWN PF CADRE

By Shalala Oliver Sepiso

Alick Banda is that Bishop who refused to sign a Pastoral letter in 2021 which condemned PF activities with ECL was President.

He is a well known PF cadre and a hater of HH even during the time HH was on opposition.

Biship Alick Banda hated Archbishop Telesphore for opposing the PF. At that time, Bishop Banda was at the Archdiocese of Ndola. When Bishop Mpundu retired. He replaced him in Lusaka.

Now he thinks he can move the whole Catholic membership and recruit them against the ruling UPND to love his party.

He forgets that Catholics, despite his personal biased overwhelming voted for the UPND.

Further, he can’t replicate what the Catholics did for the PF in 2011 because at that time, the MMD of Rupiah persecuted Catholic Bishops and Priests like Duffy, Bwalya, De Jong, Umberto and many others. These days the Catholic Church is not in conflict with the UPND. Wishful thinking that he can now recruit silly Priests like Anthony Kapembwa Salangeta.