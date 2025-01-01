BISHOP DANIEL CALL FOR RECONCILIATION BETWEEN HH AND ECL

Some clergy in Mongu are calling for reconciliation between President Hakainde Hichilema and his predecessor, Edgar Lungu, to foster national healing and unity.



The appeal was made during the commemoration of Zambia’s declaration as a Christian nation, a proclamation made by the late Second Republican President Frederick Chiluba on December 29, 1991.





Speaking after the event, New Covenant Fellowship Church Bishop Daniel Like emphasized the importance of reconciliation between the two leaders for the betterment of the nation.



Western Province Minister Kapelwa Mbangweta, who officiated at the occasion, echoed the call for peace and unity, urging the church to work closely with the government to maintain stability and drive development across the country.





The clergy believe that healing and progress can only be achieved through collaboration and reconciliation among leaders and citizens alike.