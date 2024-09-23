BISHOP IMAKANDO TURNS 70 AND AUTHORS 7 BOOKS

0

BISHOP IMAKANDO TURNS 70 AND AUTHORS 7 BOOKS

Celebrating my 70th birthday with  the release of 7 new books.In these books I share  and explore spiritual and practical  real life lessons by addressing a lot of significant issues which will help you navigate your world.

May each  of these 7 books released in marking this platinum milestone impart faith and blessings that will leave a lasting legacy for generations to come.

May they inspire individuals, ministries and communities by uplifting and bringing about positive change.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here