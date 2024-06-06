BISHOP IMAKANDO COUNSELS POLITICIANS

Bread of Life Church International General Overseer Bishop, JOE IMAKANDO has urged Citizens not to support any person that is championing tribalism and hate speech.

Bishop IMAKANDO says it is unfortunate that some of the people who are championing hate speech and tribal remarks are politicians.

He told ZNBC News that it is surprising that politicians forget that in their political parties, there are people from different tribes.

Bishop IMAKANDO has urged Leaders to be responsible and lead by example.

ZNBC