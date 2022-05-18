Bishop Joe Imakando to join a list of unpaid workers

Bishop Imakando of Bread of Life church International in Lusaka recently announced that he will no longer seek a payment for his services to the church. The Bishop who founded the mega church in the 90s in the then deprived area of emmersdale added that the church had always paid him a salary. His salary value was decided by an independence council of trusts.

However, the Bishop has felt that the time has come to work for the church for free. The Bishop has joined the new trend of executives giving their services to an organisation for free.

Earlier this year, it was established that President Hakainde Hichilema does not receive a salary as a president of Zambia despite having spent nearly K600m (estimate) in campaigns over the 15 years to 2021. The UPND has previously been financed by ordinary citizens voluntarily with no expectations of any rewards. They have included the likes of GBM, Mubita Nawa, Charles Kakoma just to mention a few.

The Bishop also announced that the church was to finish paying off the Blessing Centre cathedral mortgage (loans) in the coming weeks which will be another milestone in its endeavour to bring more people into the kingdom of God.

SOURCE: The Scope Newspaper