BISHOP JOHN GENERAL WANTED A RAPE VICTIM’S URINE FOR PRAYERS, COURT HEARS





THE Lusaka Magistrate Court has heard that Miracle Impact Ministries overseer, Pastor John Nundwe, alias Bishop John General, allegedly told a married woman whom he is accused of raping that he needed her urine to pray over it so she could conceive.





Mr. Nundwe has pleaded not guilty to one count of rape.



Testifying before Magistrate Army Masoja, the victim has testified that the bishop forced himself on her, insisting she open her legs and stop wasting his time as he had to go to church.





She claimed he raped her while she was on her period.



She has further testified that her husband caught the bishop in the act, prompting the accused to call for his colleague to bring a gun and kill them, however, she pleaded for their lives.





The court has also heard that the bishop later sent Apostle Christopher Kunda to apologize on his behalf.





The apostle allegedly urged her to forgive him, saying such things happen and he, too, had been in a similar situation.





The victim says she only sought prayers, not sex, and never expected such betrayal from him.



Diamond TV