BISHOP KAZHILA IS NEW ZNBC BOARD CHAIRPERSON

SEPTEMBER 14, 2023

The ZNBC Board has elected Bishop JOSEPH KAZHILA as the new Board Chairperson.

Information and Media Minister CHUSHI KASANDA says the decision by the Board was arrived at during its sitting held today.

Ms. KASANDA has since congratulated Bishop KAZHILA on his election.

Announcing the development in Lusaka today, Ms. KASANDA said Government expects the Board to provide effective policy oversight on ZNBC in the execution of its mandate under the new leadership.

She reaffirmed Government’s commitment to ensuring a vibrant Media industry for a well-informed populace.