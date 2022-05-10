BISHOP KAZHILA QUESTIONS VEDANTA’S DECISION TO COME BACK TO ZAMBIA

WHAT has changed for Vedanta Resources to declare an interest in Zambia when they never took responsibility of their employees, suppliers, contractors, and facilities during their time here? Bishop Joseph Kazhila has asked.

Vedanta Resources Ltd has promised a heaven on earth to both miners and Government in an event that they are allowed to come back and run the Konkola Copper Mines, saying they will give a 20 percent salary increment to workers across the board.

In a letter dated May 5, 2022 to Minister of Mines Paul Kabuswe obtained by The Scoop, Vedanta Limited Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sunil Duggal says the company will also pay suppliers owed by KCM, especially small scale suppliers up to US $ 220 million, among other sweet promises.

But Bishop Kazhila has asked Vendetta not to take the Zambians’ love, patience, and kindness for docility saying he is perturbed that Vedanta are promising things they failed to fulfill when they were in Zambia years back.

“What has really changed? Is it the price of copper? No doubt we need fresh investments but by who? The social contracts with any investors across the country should involve communities in which investments are being made because for years, Governments have not represented us well,” Bishop Kazhila said.