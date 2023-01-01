BISHOP MAMBO DOESN’T WANT ANYONE TO INSULT HH

Chikondi Foundation founder, Bishop John Mambo, has called on society to condemn opposition leader, Chilufya Tayali and any other person insulting the Head of State.

Mambo says he was saddened to watch Tayali take to the microphone calling President Hakainde Hichilema a mentally disturbed person, two days after the repealing of the Criminal Defamation of the President Law.

He reckons that Tayali had been sent by a group of individuals who have a common culture of exhibiting bitterness through insults and the preaching of hate.

Mambo says it is also clear that Tayali had been sent to test the waters of the repealed law, describing the act as an affront to the country’s values.

He cautions that if society seats aside and let insults define the country’s standard of behaviour, posterity will judge the current generation harshly for willingly raising and endorsing a dysfunctional community.

Mambo says that despite the Defamation of the President law rescinded, it must not give room for people to insult at will, hence calling on citizens of goodwill, with the help of the Church and Traditional leadership to promote good values.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9 or http://radio.garden/listen/byta-fm-zambia/Texarkana