BISHOP MAMBO PRAISES HH



Chikondi Foundation President, Bishop John Mambo, has praised President Hakainde Hichilema as one of the most intelligent presidents Zambia has ever had.



Bishop Mambo has credited President Hichilema’s leadership for preventing the country’s debt crisis from worsening, stating that Zambia would be in a catastrophic situation if President Hakainde Hichilema had not taken office in 2021.



He has urged Zambians to give President Hichilema more time to deliver on his promises, citing his demonstrated commitment to working in the best interests of the country.