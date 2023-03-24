Bishop Telesphore Mpundu Calls For The Resignation Of President Hichilema Before The Country Collapses

BISHOP TELESPHORE MPUNDU CALLS FOR THE RESIGNATION OF PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA BEFORE THE COUNTRY COLLAPSES.

Renowned former Arch bishop Teleaphore Mpundu has called the Hakainde Hichilema led regime an incorrigible government that must not be tolerated to continue and see the country plunge just like that .

Bishop Mpundu narrated how his organisation OSIDA had a presentation to make to the whole Country to talk about the many things that were not going on well in the country and news reached the president before the press briefing who warned everyone around him not to allow that presser to go on.

The president gave express instructions to Zambia police and other defence wings to be on alert and not tolerate the freedom of expression of those against what he and his government have done and are doing to this country.

Police remained vigilant and the meeting place had police presence until 23hrs in the night from around 8hrs in the morning.

The Bishop has lamented the high cost of living and fake promises among other things .

Bishop encouraged Zambians to be careful next time they go to vote not to be fooled by fake promises .

The Bishop was speaking today on a radio programme.