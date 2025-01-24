 Bishop who confronted President Trump says she won’t apologize

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, who asked that Donald Trump “have mercy” on LGBTQ children and immigrants during a prayer service he attended on Tuesday morning, has spoken out after the president demanded an apology from her.

Budde, the first woman to serve as the spiritual leader of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, used Tuesday’s prayer service for the inauguration to make a direct plea to Trump, who sat in the first pew with First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Second Lady Usha Vance on behalf of “people in our country who are scared now.”

“There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families, some who fear for their lives,” Budde said during Tuesday’s service. She said most immigrants, even those without proper documentation, were good neighbours and the vast majority are “not criminals.”

“We were all once strangers in this land,” she said.

Trump, who on Monday during his first hours in office signed executive orders on immigration and transgender rights, told reporters after the service that it was “not too exciting, was it?”

“They could do much better,” he said.

Later, Trump wrote in a lengthy Truth Social post that Budde “is bad at her job” and called her service “uninspiring,” “nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart.” She and her church, he wrote, “owe the public an apology.”

Female bishop who confronted President Trump says she won

“I am not going to apologize for asking for mercy for others,” Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde told Time magazine in an interview published Wednesday afternoon.

Appearing on “The View”, Budde said she felt it her responsibility to use her pulpit “to pray with the nation for unity.”

“So, knowing that a lot of people, as I said, in our country right now are really scared, I wanted to take the opportunity in the context of that service for unity to say we need to treat everyone with dignity, and we need to be merciful,” Budde said.

“I was trying to counter the narrative that is so divisive and polarizing and in which people, real people, are being harmed.”

Budde declined to comment on Trump’s body language during her service. “I’ve been preaching for a long time, and I’ve long since given up trying to read people’s body language as I’m preaching because I’d be wrong most of the time,” she said. “I had what I felt was in my heart to say, and I had to leave it to them, to all of us, to take from whatever my words were.”

She added that she has never been invited to speak one-on-one with Trump but would welcome the opportunity.