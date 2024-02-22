Bishops decry worsening poverty and shift to ‘one-party state’ in Zimbabwe

HARARE – Echoing concerns raised by their Nigerian counterparts, the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops’ Conference (ZCBC) have issued a strong message condemning government policies that are exacerbating poverty and contributing to a deteriorating political climate.

The bishops urged citizens to intensify prayer and seek solutions inspired by God’s wisdom.

The statement criticised the government’s decision to raise taxes while ordinary citizens struggle to afford basic necessities.

The Bishops also highlighted the plight of the elderly and the poor, particularly affected by rising living costs and “disastrous economic policies” that push many towards despair.

Following the contested 2023 elections, the bishops express concern about a potential shift towards a one-party state and the erosion of democracy. They view the political deadlock as a significant contributor to the nation’s woes.

Because of the disputed plebiscite, the bishops argue that “many people fear that we are moving towards a one-party state and democracy slowly dies”.

“As a result of bad policies, the disastrous economic system and their devastating effects, many people are falling into despair,” says the message from the bishops.

Despite acknowledging the challenges, the bishops urged citizens not to succumb to despair. They emphasised the power of prayer, not as an escape, but as a means to find solutions guided by God’s wisdom.

They encouraged intensified prayer and a strengthened relationship with God during Lent, urging Christians to become “beacons of hope” in a desperate nation.

The Bishops’ statement adds to growing concerns about Zimbabwe’s economic trajectory.

Despite economic recovery in 2021-2022, poverty, vulnerability, and food insecurity remain high.

Global factors like the Ukraine war and supply chain disruptions have caused inflation and price hikes, further straining the population. Zimbabwe’s public debt also continues to rise.

The El Nino-induced drought has also worsened the situation.