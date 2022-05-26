BIZWELL MUTALE DITCHES PF
Patriotic Front PF member of the mobilization committee Bizwell Mutale has resigned from the former ruling party with immediate.
In a letter dated 25th May, 2022 addressed to PF Acting Secretary General Nickson Chilangwa, Mr Mutale has noted stated reasons for his resignation.
Mr Mutale says he believes the reasons leading to this decision are known by the Patriotic Front leadership.
Mr Mutale says he enjoyed working with the PF in the past three years, but he can no longer pretend that all is well in the Patriotic Front.
He has since wished all those left in the PF well.
I quote ” Zambia will will not have a Tonga president, not now or ever” says Bizwell Mutale. Where is your ECL now. Be careful of what you say when on power, it might haunt you all of your life. I think he had forget this clip.
Kikikikiki.
He forgot the clip but now it’s haunting him.
It was expected of him from his comments in the recent past. Next will be Moonga, watch this space. They want to eat with their tribesman.
What he says tomorrow will haunt him tomorrow because there are people who keep track on social media so that they can remind you tomorrow. Mr Bizwell Mutale please guard your mouth and heart