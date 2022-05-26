BIZWELL MUTALE DITCHES PF

Patriotic Front PF member of the mobilization committee Bizwell Mutale has resigned from the former ruling party with immediate.

In a letter dated 25th May, 2022 addressed to PF Acting Secretary General Nickson Chilangwa, Mr Mutale has noted stated reasons for his resignation.

Mr Mutale says he believes the reasons leading to this decision are known by the Patriotic Front leadership.

Mr Mutale says he enjoyed working with the PF in the past three years, but he can no longer pretend that all is well in the Patriotic Front.

He has since wished all those left in the PF well.