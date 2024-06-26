Bizwell Mutale’s firm failing to pay salaries for workers

Patriotic Front – PF writes:

Bizwell Mutaale’s firm failing to pay salaries for workers

UPND’s Bizwell Mutale is in trouble in South Africa.

Mkp Global SA is employing people at the cape town branch in Plattekloof upmarket office park.

MKP Global Corporate Partner is a Construction Company focusing on Civil Engineering Construction, Structural Building, Mixed Real Estate Construction and Investment.

But after two months working for him some employees have not received any salaries. Not even a cent.

He is just coming up with escuses after excuses.

There is now already 3 complaints lodged at CCMA against him for this. Some employees is being evicted from there residence because they can’t pay rent,, others have no money to buy food and pay bills. But he is living in an upmarket complex in Blouberg strand in Cape Town. Driving luxary BMW vehicles but can’t pay employees one cent in salaries.

A politition is not suppose to do that to his employees. How can u be a politition public figure for people but then he treats his employees like this. I m also gona make contact with Daily nation Zambia news paper. I also cee he is being sued in Lusake for failing to pay rent money. Some of this employees left there current jobs to go and work for him. He enticed them with work contracts with good salaries but he just don’t pay them.