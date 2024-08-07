BJ asks HH to give one of Bowman’s seized houses to Matthew Ngosa’s children



PASTOR Boyd Ngosa alias BJ Ngosa has pleaded with President Hakainde Hichilema, the DPP and ACC to let go of one of Bowman Lusambo’s seized houses so that it can be given to his late young brother, Matthew’s widow and children.

And Hezron Ngosa has lamented that his late brother’s house was grabbed after PF lost the 2021 elections.

In his speech during Matthew’s funeral service, Monday, BJ Ngosa lamented that the ACC had given his brother a tough time.

He also said Lusambo, who was sitting next to Director of Public Prosecutions Gilbert Phiri during the funeral service, had been very supportive of Matthew. “I’m honoured today to talk about this young man.



Credit: News Diggers