BL00dY MESSAGE TO PARENTS SHOCKS MANSA RESIDENTS

BLOODY MESSAGE TO PARENTS SHOCKS MANSA RESIDENTS



In a bizarre incident that has left Mansa residents shocked, a man broke into the Cathedral of the Assumption of Mary of the Catholic Church and wrote a message to his parents using his blood.





Mansa Diocese Bishop Patrick Chisanga has since re-consecrated the Cathedral through a ritual to cleanse and re-bless the sacred space.



In an interview yesterday, Bishop Chisanga told Sunday Mail that the breaking in happened on Wednesday night (January 8, 2024).





“There was an intruder in the church who broke a window and during that process, he hurt himself. We found blood spilled in the church but we are not sure whether it was as a result of the intruder hurting himself against a window or it was something else.





“He wrote something on the floor of the church with his blood, the message was directed to his father and mother, it was talking about money and debt. The intruder didn’t go anywhere after the incident, he was somehow stuck, we caught him sleeping under a table in some corner,” Bishop Chisanga said.



ZDM