Home Lifestyle Blac Chyna says she’s now born again as she gets baptised on... LifestylePhotos Blac Chyna says she’s now born again as she gets baptised on her birthday (video) May 12, 2022 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Blac Chyna says she is now born again. The mother-of-two got baptised on her birthday, May 11, 2022. She shared a video from her baptism to Instagram and talked about new beginnings and being born again. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.