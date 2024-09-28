Blac Chyna’s Mom claims she’s the one who att@cked Twin Hector and not her daughter

Tokyo Toni, the mother of Blac Chyna, has strongly refuted allegations made by her daughter’s ex-boyfriend, Twin Hector, who claims he sustained serious injuries at the hands of Chyna.

In a heated social media video, Tokyo insists that she, not Blac, is responsible for Hector’s injuries, declaring, “I beat his motherf***in’ ass.”

In the video, Tokyo expresses her anger over Hector’s lawsuit, which accuses Blac of ambushing him while he slept, leaving him with a “swollen, bloody mess.” Tokyo claims she had traveled to Los Angeles specifically to confront Hector for his actions against her and Blac, asserting that his allegations make no sense, especially considering her daughter’s petite stature.

Demonstrating her assertiveness, Tokyo animatedly recounts the incident, even mimicking a kick that caused her heel to fly off. She wraps up her fiery tirade with a stern warning for Hector: “Try it again,” while throwing mock punches.

Hector is seeking a staggering $10 million in damages, alleging a pattern of physical abuse during their nearly three-year relationship. He also references Blac’s former partner, Rob Kardashian, who testified in 2022 that she had physically assaulted him multiple times.