‘Black Americans for Trump’ member turns on president after friend loses federal job

A prominent member of “Black Americans for Trump” organization parted ways with the president on CNN Saturday morning over the slash-and-burn methods of Elon Musk’s DOGE that is devastating the families of fired federal workers.

According to GOP strategist Melik Abdul, an acquaintance of his lost his federal job in a rural community as part of the purge after only being on the job for six months.

After CNN’s “Table for Five” Abby Philip shared clips of Jesse Watters of Fox News “freaking out” about the federal worker purge after a veteran getting “DOGE’d,” as the Fox host put it, after previously gleefully calling the mass firings “a blessing from heaven above,” Abdul chimed in with a similar story.

“It seems like that Jesse Watters agrees with me that Republicans should stop demonizing federal workers,” he told the panel.

“To his point, I know a guy down in Alabama, first time getting a government job. He had, you know, fresh out of college, had been trying to get a job for a couple of years now, finally got that government job, I think, about six months ago –– well, he’s laid off now,” he reported. “So his kid, his wife, all of that promise, it’s totally gone.”

“And I think your point is right,” he elaborated. “Once people start seeing –– because when we think of federal government, for many anti-government people, they think DMV, meaning D.C., Maryland and Virginia, they don’t see federal government as someone working, living in a rural area of Mississippi, commuting to a job at the Department of Agriculture. They don’t see them as federal workers, which is why it’s always easy to just say, ‘Shut them down, they’ll get paid.’ That’s not how it works.”