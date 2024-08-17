Black box recording from a Brazilian plane that crashed reveals the last words from the pilots

The black box recording from a Brazilian plane that crashed killing all 62 people on board reveals the last words from the pilots.

Investigators now have the full transcript of the cockpit audio from the Voepass ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop which plunged from the sky in the city of Vinhedo last week.

The two-hour recording indicates the co-pilot noticed a steep loss of altitude around a minute before the crash, according to TV Globo.

He then asked the pilot what was going on and said the aircraft needed “more power” to be stabilised.

Brazil’s air accident investigation centre Cenipa did not comment on the contents of the TV Globo report.

The plane, an ATR-72 turboprop, was bound for Sao Paulo from Cascavel, in the southern state of Parana, when it crashed at around 1.30pm in Vinhedo, some 50 miles northwest of Sao Paulo.

The crash killed all on board but no one on the ground was hurt.

Video shared on social media showed the plane spinning out of control as it plunged down behind a cluster of trees near houses, sending a large plume of black smoke into the air.