Black Italian Rugby Player Condemns Rotten Banana Gift

Italian rugby player, Cherif Traorè, has lashed out over a rotten banana gift that he received during his team’s Benetton secret Santa gift exchange.

He revealed this via his Instagram account on Wednesday.

Traorè said that what hurt him most was that most of his teammates found the incident funny.

The Rugby player said, “Christmas is coming and as traditionally in a team it’s Secret Santa time. A friendly and playful moment. A moment where you can afford to give anonymous gifts to your mates, even stingy, ironic ones. Yesterday, when it was my turn, I found a banana inside my present. A rotten banana, inside a bag of moisture. Apart from calling the gesture offensive, what hurt me most and(sic) seeing most of my mates present laughing, as if everything is normal.

“I’m used to it, or better, I’ve had to get used to it, having to make a good face on a bad game whenever I hear racist jokes in order to try not to hate the people close to me. Yesterday was different though. Thankfully, some comrades, especially foreigners, tried to support me. Outside Italy, a gesture like this is severely condemned even in small realities, and this time I want to say mine. I was up all night.

“Young guys from different backgrounds attended this Secret Santa. I have decided not to remain silent this time to ensure that episodes like this don’t happen again to prevent other people finding themselves in my current situation in the future. And hoping the sender will learn a lesson.”

Meanwhile, Benetton Rugby, has released a statement apologising to Traore. They also condemned the incident and said the entire team would undergo a course aimed at fighting discrimination.

Traore was born in Guinea and has lived in Italy, since he was seven years old.

Credit: Instagram | cherif_traore