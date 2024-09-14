BLAME HH’S HANDLERS AND AIDS FOR SUCH CARELESS TALK- Celestine Mambula Mukandila

INTEGRITY DEFINES TRUE LEADERSHIP FROM PUNDIT AUTOCRAT



8 years without elections!

By Celestine Mambula Mukandila



“In his own words;…After all, some lacunas can lead us to a situation where we could have no general elections for 8 years. That’s not a joke. Yes, we could have no elections for 8 or nine years.Those lacunas sit in that Constitution..….”



LAST TIME I WARNED THAT THIS PRESIDENT MUST ALWAYS STICK TO HIS WRITTEN SCRIPT, OTHERWISE, HE IS CAPABLE OF REVEALING TO THE NATION ALL THE STORIES THAT HE HAS WITH HIS MISLEADERS. (Ma stories yamumoba).



BLAME HIS HANDLERS AND AIDS FOR SUCH CARELESS TALK.



SHAMEFUL INCOMPETENCE!



Anyway, the question that begs interpretation by the Constitutional Court is;



“What happens if, for some reason, Elections are not held on the Second Thursday of August 2026 considering that the Constitution under Article 56 is specific as to which date a General Election shall be held in Zambia and does not provide for what happens if elections are not held on that date?”



We must seek for guidance from the Con-Court ASAP to eliminate the illusion of wanting to extend terms of office using purported lacunas in our Constitution.



This is crucial because precedence has it that the express mention of one thing is the express exclusion of another and we received guidance from the Constitutional Court in the case of Hichilema and Another v Lungu and Another (2016/CC/0031) [2016] ZMCC 4 (5 September 2016), Minority Judgement – where the majority of the Court dismissed the petition on the grounds that the 14-day period had elapsed.



WE MUST DO THE RIGHT THING IN DEFENSE OF OUR DEMOCRACY.



#lets_respect_the_law