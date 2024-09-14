BLAME HH’S HANDLERS AND AIDS FOR SUCH CARELESS TALK- Celestine Mambula Mukandila

INTEGRITY DEFINES TRUE LEADERSHIP FROM PUNDIT AUTOCRAT
8 years without elections!
By Celestine Mambula Mukandila
“In his own words;…After all, some lacunas can lead us to a situation where we could have no general elections for 8 years. That’s not a joke. Yes, we could have no elections for 8 or nine years.Those lacunas sit in that Constitution..….”
LAST TIME I WARNED THAT THIS PRESIDENT MUST ALWAYS STICK TO HIS WRITTEN SCRIPT, OTHERWISE, HE IS CAPABLE OF REVEALING TO THE NATION ALL THE STORIES THAT HE HAS WITH HIS MISLEADERS. (Ma stories yamumoba).
BLAME HIS HANDLERS AND AIDS FOR SUCH CARELESS TALK.
SHAMEFUL INCOMPETENCE!
Anyway, the question that begs interpretation by the Constitutional Court is;
“What happens if, for some reason, Elections are not held on the Second Thursday of August 2026 considering that the Constitution under Article 56 is specific as to which date a General Election shall be held in Zambia and does not provide for what happens if elections are not held on that date?”
We must seek for guidance from the Con-Court ASAP to eliminate the illusion of wanting to extend terms of office using purported lacunas in our Constitution.
This is crucial because precedence has it that the express mention of one thing is the express exclusion of another and we received guidance from the Constitutional Court in the case of Hichilema and Another v Lungu and Another (2016/CC/0031) [2016] ZMCC 4 (5 September 2016), Minority Judgement – where the majority of the Court dismissed the petition on the grounds that the 14-day period had elapsed.
WE MUST DO THE RIGHT THING IN DEFENSE OF OUR DEMOCRACY.
#lets_respect_the_law
Celestine Mukandila, read Article 52 clause 6 of the constitution. This clause specifies that ECZ shall cancel the election and require the filing of fresh nominations by eligible candidates and elections shall be held within 30 days of filing of the fresh nominations where a candidate dies, resigns or becomes disqualified in accordance with Article 70, 100 or 153 or due to corruption. Instead of blaming the handlers and aids of HH, blame yourself for selective reading of the constitution. We have had elections cancelled by ECZ due some of the stated causes. What stops crazy planted candidates from resigning etc??
Mukandila by seeking interpretation of Co court on this matter expressly suggests that the President could be right. It means the constitution is not clear on this matter. In the run up to Kabushi and Bwacha parliamentary by election and the accompanying drama, some of us foresaw an imminent constitutional crisis as the court matters involving Malanji and Lusambo were protracted to go beyond the constitutional 90 days requirement. The Con Court never addressed itself on this instead the matters were playing in the court of appeal. This drama has still not been legally resolved. As a lawyer of sought I expected you to point the position of the law and not issue a political opinion.
So ba kandile, to quote you say
“What happens if, for some reason, Elections are not held on the Second Thursday of August 2026 considering that the Constitution under Article 56 is specific as to which date a General Election shall be held in Zambia and does not provide for what happens if elections are not held on that date?”
Is this then not a lacuna in itself since you want asap to rush to the concourt?
Or you’re just being another pfidiot saying things without thinking through?????
Why is it that PF supporters fail to understand even simple things? Article 52(2) clearly state that elections should be postponed if a candidate in an election withdraws, gets convicted or dies which mean set date becomes redundant in such a scenario. In other words, article 56(1) assumes there is no such occurrence mentioned in article 52(6).
Is it one of the requirements to be part of PF that one has be dull?
By the way, we are still waiting for the lawsuit from this lawyer regarding the Mopani transaction or was he just blowing hot air knowing his threat had no chance to succeed in court?
The spelling is Aide and not Aid ba lawyer who threatened to sue on the Mopani issue still wants to render his worthless advice?
Dont make threats you cant sustain imwe….and you think we will listen to you?