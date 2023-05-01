BLAME “KOPALA DERBY” FOR STRANDED ETHIOPIAN TEAM – MPONDELA

By Virginia Chilongo



The Local Organizing Committee -LOC- of the Confederation of African Athletics U18 and U20 African Championships says the Ethiopian team was forced to spend a night in the lobby of a named Hotel due to the “Kopala Derby”.



Images have surfaced on social media showing Ethiopian Athletes stranded and sleeping in the lobby of a Hotel in Kitwe.

LOC Chairperson, Elias Mpondela claims the Football Association of Zambia -FAZ- Super League match between Power Dynamos FC and Nkana FC caused the team to be stranded as fans did not check out of their rooms.



Mr. Mpondela, who is also Zambia Athletics President, further blames the accommodation challenges on the change in venue of the tournament from Heroes Stadium in Lusaka to Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.



52 countries, with more than 700 athletes, are participating in the Athletics Championships which are currently taking place from 27th April to 3rd May, 2023.

