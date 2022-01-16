By Fanny Kalonda

THE Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) says PF had an opportunity to give the country a constitution with good clauses but they failed.

FODEP executive director George Chimembe says the PF was in a hurry to govern, therefore, failed to construct a good constitution for the country.

“The PF should be blamed for formulating retrogressive clauses like the one that caused the cancellation of the Kabwata byelection. We didn’t have enough time to go through the Constitution,” he said in an interview. “The PF regime had an opportunity to give us a constitution with good clauses, but they failed. We should blame the PF as they were the ones that came up with the clauses. People pleaded with the president tc wait but they were in a hurry to govern.”

Chimembe said the PF should be held accountable for the lacunas in the Constitution.

He added that the party was advised by stakeholders not to hurry the process but they went ahead and rushed it.

Chimembe prodded the new dawn government to learn something from the previous government by involving the people and all stakeholders in constitutional reforms.

“Let’s not wait for 2026. We need a document by 2024 as we do not have a good Constitution. Let’s involve people in the formulation and not allow politicians to hijack the process,” said Chimembe