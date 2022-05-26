BLAMING LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES (LEAs) FOR NON CONVICTION OF SUSPECTED CORRUPT PERSONS MAY BE MISPLACED.

I have heard people blaming the ACC, DEC and Police for non-conviction of those arrested for corruption and other offences.

I ask myself a question, do these people know the role of these investigative and enforcement agencies?

The constitutional and legal mandate of the LEAs is to investigate and arrest suspected offenders and not to convict them.

The role of convicting offenders is actually beyond the LEAs moreso that now we have National Prosecution Authority (NPA) under the headship of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The idea of having the NPA is that all prosecutors fall under this body and advises the LEAs on prosecutability of the cases/dockets submitted to the NPA/DPP before these cases are taken to court.

Therefore conviction is by the NPA/DPP through the judiciary Not the LEAs.

So if the NPA/DPP are inept, the LEAs will finally get demotivated and stop arresting people.

So the law enforcement agencies don’t convict but investigate and arrest suspects, a job they have done diligently.

If the law enforcement agencies have submitted a weak case, it is the role and duty of the DPP/NPA to advise appropriately on the prosecutability of the cases.

So all criminal cases pass through the NPA/DPP and when u see them in court, it means the DPP has weighed the prosecutability of the cases and possible convictions.

So, blaming the LEAs is misplaced, in my view. Let us direct the blame to the right institutions.

I submit

McDonald Chipenzi