BLEACHING IS NOT GLOWING; BLEACHING MY BODY WAS REALLY A GREAT MISTAKE – SEER 1

He wrote:

Bleaching is not glowing!!!

Bleaching my body was really a great mistake.

There’s nothing beautiful about bleaching your skin, bleaching makes you dirty.

If you have been thinking about bleaching your body, please don’t go there, I was there and there’s nothing good about it.

Bleaching will take away your confidence, you have to always find a way to hide or edit your knuckles.

There’s no single person that glows through bleaching, all those bleaching skin of your role models that you admire are nothing but filters or edit, behind the camera are ripped roasted plantains.

I know that your friends will tell you that you are glowing but the truth is that you are dirty and your friends are afraid to tell you that because they don’t want to offend you.

Beloved you are beautiful just the way you are.

If this post offends you please forgive me, I don’t have strength to fight today because I have just come to the park to play.

I come in peace.

Seer1