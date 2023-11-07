Blinken to see president of Palestine in West Bank

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is currently doing a diplomatic drive in the region, as we have been covering; he visited Tel Aviv on Friday and Amman on Saturday.
He is scheduled to meet with Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority, in Ramallah, which is located in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, later today.
Known by his other name, Abu Mazen, Abbas has led the Palestinian Authority (PA) since 2005. He is the fierce opponent of Hamas, the organisation that controls Gaza, on behalf of the Fatah political party.
The West Bank’s non-Israeli-controlled areas are governed by the PA.
Later in the day, Blinken is scheduled to travel to Turkey.
