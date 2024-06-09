BLOCKING OF OPPOSITION RALLIES RETROGRESSIVE AND UNACCEPTABLE-LAURA MITI

By Victoria Sakala

Alliance for Community Action Executive Director Laura Miti says the continued denying of opposition political parties their right to hold public rallies by the police is retrogressive and unacceptable.

The Zambia Police Service yesterday blocked opposition Socialist Party from holding a public rally at Changanamai Ground in Kitwe on the Copperbelt, citing security concerns.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Ms Miti says the action by the police is not only unacceptable but an abuse of the public order act and undermines the democratic principles enshrined in the constitution, which guarantees citizens and associations the right to assemble peacefully.

Ms Miti says in a democratic country like Zambia, the constitution allows citizens or associations to gather and the ongoing suppression of opposition rallies is a serious violation of citizens’ rights and a threat to democracy.

She is therefore calling on government to uphold the constitution and ensure that all political parties are given equal opportunities to engage with the public.

Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba recently said his office cannot allow the opposition to hold public meetings as they would face attacks from ruling UPND cadres.

PHOENIX NEWS