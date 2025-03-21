BLOGGER ELIAS MUSYANI FOUND WITH CASE TO ANSWER IN KIDIST HARASSMENT CASE



LUSAKA – Blogger Elias Musyani has been found with a case to answer in a high-profile matter where he stands accused of harassing Kidist kifle, wife of celebrated musician Yo Maps Yo, through social media.





Lusaka Magistrate Mutinta Mwenya ruled today that the state had presented enough evidence to warrant Musyani’s defense. This comes after months of legal battles stemming from allegations that Musyani used his Facebook page to post offensive and defamatory content targeting Kifle, causing her emotional distress.



In her ruling, Magistrate Mwenya stated that the evidence presented by the prosecution established a prima facie case, necessitating Musyani to respond to the charges.





Musyani’s alleged actions date back to April 2024, when he is accused of posting derogatory remarks and images of Kifle, including allegations that she engaged in immoral behavior. Detective Sergeant Mooba Michelo, one of the key witnesses, testified that Yo Maps reported the matter to police after the posts went viral, leading to a formal complaint.





Kifle previously testified that the harassment had a severe emotional toll on her, prompting her to seek counsel from her pastor.



Musyani had earlier sought a plea bargain in November 2024, but the court rejected the application, leading to him denying the charges when entering a fresh plea.





Following today’s ruling, Musyani is now expected to present his defense as the trial progresses. If convicted, he could face penalties under Zambia’s Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021, which criminalizes harassment and abuse through electronic communications.



This is a developing story. The Fox will provide further updates as the case unfolds.



TFN