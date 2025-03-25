Blogger Elias Musyani pens heartfelt apology to his mother!



Popular blogger Elias Musyani has publicly apologized to his mother in an emotional letter shared online, expressing deep remorse for his past actions and the pain he may have caused her.





In his heartfelt message, Musyani acknowledged his mother as his “only one and true friend,” lamenting the choices he made that led to her being dragged into controversy.



“Dear MUM, my only one & true friend… my day 1. I’m sorry for dragging you through the mud when you shouldn’t be… I’m sorry for breaking your heart. It’s never any child’s intention to see their parents hurting,” he wrote.





The blogger praised his mother’s unwavering love and kindness, saying she raised him to be caring and compassionate. He admitted regret over allowing her to be disrespected and wished he had been a better son.





“You have such an amazing, loving, caring, and welcoming soul & you have touched so many lives in your life. I hope one day you find it in your heart to forgive me… I don’t think I will ever forgive myself for allowing anyone to disrespect you,” he continued.





Despite his struggles, Musyani expressed gratitude for his mother’s unconditional support, stating she stood by him through both good and bad times.



