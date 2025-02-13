Blow for Raila Odinga as 16 SADC Countries Declare Support for Another AUC Candidate

SADC Upsets AUC election tables



Blow for Raila as 16 Countries Declare Support for Another AUC Candidate



Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson position has suffered a setback after 16 Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries officially endorsed Madagascar’s candidate, Richard J. Randriamandrato.



In a letter addressed to Zimbabwe’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, the SADC Executive Secretary Elias M. Magosi confirmed that the regional bloc had thrown its weight behind Randriamandrato.



The endorsement follows Mauritius’ withdrawal from the race, leaving Madagascar as the sole candidate from the SADC region.



Further, the letter explained that during the August 2024 SADC Council meeting in Harare, Zimbabwe, the bloc resolved to back a unified candidate.



Djibouti’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, and Madagascar’s former Foreign Affairs Minister Richard Randriamandrato in the elections.