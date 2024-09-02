Blue Ivy Carter, the eldest child of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, has sparked a wave of social media buzz following the release of her latest photo.

Now 12 years old, Blue Ivy’s transformation into a “big girl” hasn’t gone unnoticed, as fans and social media users were quick to comment on the picture shared online.

In the photo, Blue Ivy is seen wearing blue jean cargo pants paired with a matching jacket and a simple white silk scarf as a top, revealing her bare clavicle and shoulders. She completed her look with a pair of Air Jordan 1 Retro High sneakers in University Blue, black, and white.

Accessorizing with a gold necklace that complemented her long, flowing brown hair, Blue Ivy also wore sunglasses that partially concealed her face.

Fans were quick to gush over her beauty and how much she has grown.

“Excuse me, Blue Ivy??!!!” one fan exclaimed on X. Another user remarked, “This is literally crazy to me—like, she’s GROWN.” She was also dubbed “her mom’s twin” by some admirers.

However, not all the reactions were positive. Some users expressed concern over the portrayal of the young girl.

“She’s not grown. She is a CHILD. Can we not start this mess, please,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “Hate that she can’t even chill in peace with her friends without being photographed.”

Concerns about paparazzi targeting Blue Ivy were also raised.

“Blue Ivy Carter is 12 years old. Paparazzi should not be stalking a child and her friends, snapping photos and plastering them all over the internet for profit. ABSOF—KINGLUTELY NOT,” one user posted.

Blue Ivy Carter made history in 2021 by winning her first Grammy for her role in her mother’s “Brown Skin Girl” music video, a track from “The Lion King: The Gift” album.