Bob Marley’s grandson, Jo Mersa Marley, passed away at 31 years old.

The Jamaican American singer was reportedly “found unresponsive” in a vehicle in the United States that day, according to The Daily Mail. He also reportedly suffered from asthma during his life, the same outlet reported.

Is This Love hitmaker Bob Marley was a proud father of 11 children, which resulted in many more grandchildren. The reggae music legend passed away in 1981.

Born into reggae music royalty, Joseph Mersa Marley was the grandson of Bob Marley and son of Stephen Marley, whose impact on the genre and the music industry as a whole has spanned decades. Other notable members of the Marley family include Ziggy, Sharon and Cedella Marley, via Entertainment Tonight.