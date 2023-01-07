Bob Sichinga Wonders How Hichilema Will Reduce Cost Of Doing Business When He’s Squeezing Small Firms

SICHINGA WONDERS HOW HICHILEMA WILL REDUCE COST OF DOING BUSINESS WHEN HE’S SQUEEZING SMALL FIRMS

Former Commerce minister Bob Sichinga says the small businesses which are mainly the ones expected to pay the adjusted upward minimum wages are being squeezed with the mining companies receiving huge tax concessions at the same time.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Sichinga said at the same time when small business require concessions on account of President Hakainde Hichilema’s stated claim to reduce the cost of doing business, they are today being required to folk out the increased minimum wages while the industry the country relies on, mining, is receiving heavy concessions.

Sichinga said he had a challenge comprehending the economic issues was the coordination between the cost side of the economy against the income inside.

“Now in the mean time the President is talking about reducing the cost of doing business. How are you going to do both? You can’t do both. So I have answered the question, what can we see? We are going to see the companies getting rid of the casual workers and expecting people to do much more because they will say we are paying you more,” Sichinga said. “The thing is this. The government seems to be hell bent at supporting mining industries but they are not looking at it in terms of the entire economy… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/sichinga-wonders-how-hichilema-will-reduce-cost-of-doing-business-when-hes-squuezing-small-businesses/