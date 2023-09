Bob wonders why Kabuswe is installing himself as spokesperson for Vedanta

By Philip Chisalu

FORMER Commerce minister Bob Sichinga has wondered whether Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe is the spokesperson for Vedanta for him to say that the firm won’t make profit for the next four years.



And Mining Expert Edward Simukonda says Vedanta is only trying to buy time in order to raise funds because it doesn’t have enough resources to run any operation.

Credit: News Diggers