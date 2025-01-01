BOBBY EAST ON SIMON MWEWA: “I’D RATHER BE THAT THAN A GROWN MAN WITH NO REM0RSE OR EMPATHY”



By ZR Reporter



Bobby East has joined a “battaliøn” of people slamming vlogger Simon Mwewa Lane over his insènsitivè and ǐll-tǐmed remarks targeting artists.





In a Facebook post, the unapologetic Mwewa referred to local musicians as “dǔndà hèad artists” as he cautioned them against dr!nking and driving.





His statement was met with fury from netizens because it was made a few hours after celebrated musician Dandy Krazy, was involved in a road traffic accident, leaving him seriously injured, while four others died on the spot.





And Bobby East stated on his Facebook page that Mr Mwewa has never liked artists.



“The big man has never liked artists. He always uses cøndescènding, derøgatøry, and ǐnsult!ng statements against us,” he said.





“The last time he spoke, he mentioned that we shouldn’t be paid certain amounts because we lacked the capacity to spend it properly.”



The rapper added that he would rather be a dǔndâ hèad than a grøwn man with no remørse or empathy





“He believes he has the moral and intellectual high ground over us simply because he borrowed an áccènt from the Státés. Maybe we are dǔndá hèads,as he claims, but I’d rather be that than a grøwn man with no remørse or empathy. An attention seeker! What a shame. Lekefyo,” he said.





Dandy Crazy is recently in surgery, according to UTH Adult Hospital Public Relations Officer Nzeba Chanda.