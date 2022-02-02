BOBI WINE MET HH IN SOUTH AFRICA.

The National Unity Platform Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert yesterday attended the launching of Dr Greg Mills’ book called the Expensive poverty.

Bobi Wine met with the current Zambian president Hakainde Hichilema at the same time function together with the former Nigerian president his Excellency Olusegun Obasanjo.

The book cross examines the question of foreign aid why it has not been put to proper use thus failing to substantially improve the livelihoods of the African people. In most cases, this aid is usually channelled by dictators to entrench themselves further into power.

Bobi Wine on the same occasion praised the Zambia president Hakainde Hichilema for being the president of the people and also exhibiting the true core values of a good leader.