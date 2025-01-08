Bobi Wine Raises Safety Concerns About His Life After Museveni’s son Gen. Muhoozi Threatens to Behead Him

Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, commonly known as Bobi Wine and the president of the National Unity Platform (NUP), has expressed fears for his safety following a threat from Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba to behead him.

The Chief of Defence Forces, known for his provocative and contentious tweets, has targeted Bobi Wine in his recent posts.

On his X account, the popularly known General MK stated that the only thing standing between Bobi Wine and harm is his father, President Museveni.

He claimed that if it weren’t for Museveni’s protection, he would have already taken Bobi Wine’s life, whom he derogatorily calls ‘Kabobi.’

“Kabobi knows that THE ONLY person protecting him from me is my father. If Mzee was not there, I would cut off his head today!” tweeted Muhoozi.

In response, Kyagulanyi stated that ” The threat by Museveni’s son (who also heads Uganda’s military) to behead me is not something I take lightly, given that many have been killed by him and his father, and considering their several attempts at my life. I REFUSE to be intimidated by the cowardly regime. The world is watching.”

Additionally, the CDF asserted that he and his father were responsible for funding Kyagulanyi’s journey to Parliament and his rise in politics. However, once he gained prominence, Kyagulanyi chose to show them disrespect and insult them.

Muhoozi further mentioned that he would instruct the police to detain the NUP leader and hold him until they could hand him over to him.