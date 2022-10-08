Bobi Wine Released After 8 Hours Of Detention In Dubai

Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, has tweeted claiming to have been held in Dubai for 8 hours on arrival. The NUP president says he arrived in the night at 8pm, however, they only let him go at 5am.

He says they asked questions about his family, the NUP party and top of that also confiscated his phone in the process.

“Landed in Dubai at 8:30pm. It’s now 5am. I’ve been held & interrogated for 8hrs. They asked me about NUP, it’s leaders, their phone numbers, my family members & their contacts! I have all necessary travel docs. They’ve also confiscated my passport & my phone. Am literary under arrest,” he tweeted.

Most people wondering how Bobi Wine was tweeting. However, his fans helped to clear the matter. Apparently he usually tweets with an Android phone but today the tweet had Twitter for iPhone.

This apparently suggests that indeed they confiscated his phone and it was an admin tweeting on his behalf. The NUP spokesperson Ssenyonyi also confirmed this.

“This communication has been made by the admin. We hope the authorities in Dubai are not trying anything ridiculous. Given the kind of questions they are asking him. This has nothing to do with immigration requirements, he’s clearly being held for political reasons.Unacceptable!!”

However, Bobi Wine says he only went to Dubai to hold a charity concert to help immigrant workers from Uganda.

“In Dubai to perform at a charity concert to assist some of the Ugandan immigrant workers. Been held at the airport for almost 10 hours, being interrogated mostly about NUP! My phone and passport have now been returned. Hopefully things go as planned. Will give an update.”