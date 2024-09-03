Bobi Wine shot by Police

UGANDAN leading opposition figure Bobi Wine shot at by Police

This evening, as our President Bobi Wine returned from Bulindo in Kira Municipality where he had gone to check on one of our lawyers, Musisi George, the police and military under the command of one Twesigye surrounded our vehicles and started firing live bullets, teargas cannisters and other projectiles.

In the process, our President #BobiWine who was clearly targeted was shot in the leg. He is currently being attended to by a team of medical doctors.



This is yet another attempt on the life of our President by the Museveni regime!